Rhea Ripley Comments on Her WWE In-Ring Return
October 16, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in action at last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley teamed with Damian Priest against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH in a losing effort. This was Ripley’s first match since June. While Ripley has remained active on WWE TV as part of The Judgment Day, she had taken time off from in-ring competition after dealing with brain and teeth injuries.
Ripley commented on her in-ring return last night on Twitter, writing, “I’m back B****es!” You can check out her tweet below.
I’m back Bitches ⚖️ https://t.co/ioPzFAJJSD
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 16, 2022
