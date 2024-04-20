wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley on the Experience of Headlining WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth
– During a recent live edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley spoke about headlining WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. Below are some highlights(via WrestlingInc.com):
“I hadn’t been there to compete in seven years. Last time I was there, I competed for Riot City Wrestling. So coming back not only a WWE Superstar but your Women’s World Champion, it’s incredible. My face was on the [X, formerly Twitter] hashtag. I don’t think that’s saying enough, right there. That was Mami’s show. It was absolutely epic and everything that I could have dreamed of and to see my family in the front and see all my friends, it was a very special moment for me.”
In the main event, Ripley defended her Women’s World Title against Nia Jax. As noted, Rhea Ripley recently suffered a shoulder injury forcing her to vacate her WWE Women’s World Championship earlier this week on Raw.
