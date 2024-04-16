UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that in regards to the move to have Rhea Ripley vacate her title, the decision was made last week that the title would be relinquished. Additionally, it’s said that Liv Morgan doesn’t have any heat for the injury.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Rhea Ripley suffered an injury during last week’s WWE Raw, leading her to vacate her Women’s World Title on last night’s show. PWInsider has more details on Rhea Ripley’s injury.

According to the report, Ripley’s shoulder was hurt when she was thrown into a wall during a backstage brawl segment when Liv Morgan attacked Ripley. It’s said that the impact injured the AC joint where Ripley’s collarbone and right shoulder are connected. The timeline for Ripley’s recovery has reportedly not been confirmed in WWE internally. It will be dependent on if the injury requires surgery along with physical therapy.

The injury was said to be a freak occurrence, and the chair shot was not the cause. Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish her title after holding the belt for 380 days.