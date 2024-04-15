Rhea Ripley Reportedly Injured On Last Week’s RAW, May Vacate Title

PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley suffered an injury on last week’s episode of WWE RAW during a brawl with Liv Morgan. As a result, she may be forced to vacate the WWE Women’s World championship. The issue is said to be serious enough that there has been talks about vacating the title, possibly as soon as tonight’s RAW. Ripley is set to speak about the attack on the episode.

Ripley has been champion for 380 days and is tied with Bayley for the single longest reign in the history of the belt, formerly the Smackdown Women’s title. If she vacates tonight, she’ll do so a day short of breaking that record.