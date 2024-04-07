Rhea Ripley Says She’s ‘Feeling Alive’ After WrestleMania 40 Win

Rhea Ripley was on top of the world after defeating Becky Lynch to retain her Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40. WWE posted a digital exclusive after the show, where Ripley pinned Lynch in the opening match. In the video, Ripley reacts backstage to her victory.

“I’m feeling alive,” she said (per Fightful). “I’m feeling like I’m on top of the division and I’ve not only shown that to everyone else, even though I’ve already been on top for so bloody long because Mami’s always on top like you know, Cathy. But now everyone, has just been reminded why I’m the dominant one. I’m Mami and why this is my division.”

She continued, “Becky, she put up a fantastic fight like she always does. I knew that I was in her head and I was under her skin and I was going to get The Man that I wanted. I wasn’t going to get the mother. I wasn’t going to get the wife. I wanted Becky freaking Lynch. I wanted The Man. That’s exactly what I got, and you know what? I went in there and I beat The Man. You know why? Because I’ve said it before on Raw, but behind every great man is a greater woman and I just proved my point.”