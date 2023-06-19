Rhea Ripley Not Sure Why Her Pairing With Dominik Works So Well, Talks Fans’ Reactions

Rhea Ripley recently shared her thoughts on her pairing with Dominik Mysterio and why it works so well with the fans. Ripley was a guest on Under The Ring and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why their pairing is so effective: “Honestly, I’m not sure. Dominik and I, we barely talked before this whole Judgement Day thing. Like we said ‘Hi, how are you?’ and that was about it. So watching our chemistry blossom and grow week by week, we’re getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It’s been really fun. Also watching him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week-in and week-out, it’s been very rewarding, as well.”

On having similar mindsets with the fans: “It makes it easy for [fans] to follow and it makes it easy for them to understand what’s going on and it’s fun for people to see how much we’ve grown together, having the time of our lives.”

On the fans’ reaction to him: “Being out there while he gets booed? It’s quite deafening. It’s really cool to hear. I can’t even hear what he’s saying most of the time, and he’s talking next to me on a microphone. That’s how loud the crowd can be, and I’ve never heard someone get such a reaction so quickly, as well, like Dom does. It makes me very proud knowing how much he’s grown. I get emotional every now and then because he’s come so far, and it’s very cool to be a part of.”