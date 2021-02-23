wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Officially Headed to Raw (Clip)

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley is officially on her way to Raw. On tonight’s show, a vignette aired on Raw hyping Ripley’s arrival on the brand. You can see the video below.

Ripley has been awaiting her main roster debut since she made her NXT farewell last month. It had been initially speculated she’d be heading to Raw, though a later report said that was not been made official. Obviously, now it has. There’s no word on exactly when she’ll debut on the brand.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading