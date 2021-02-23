Rhea Ripley Officially Headed to Raw (Clip)

Rhea Ripley is officially on her way to Raw. On tonight’s show, a vignette aired on Raw hyping Ripley’s arrival on the brand. You can see the video below.

Ripley has been awaiting her main roster debut since she made her NXT farewell last month. It had been initially speculated she’d be heading to Raw, though a later report said that was not been made official. Obviously, now it has. There’s no word on exactly when she’ll debut on the brand.