Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Rhea Ripley’s Brand

Carlito made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble, and followed that up by teaming with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker on last night’s edition of RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on Carlito’s status, in addition to where things stand for Rhea Ripley after her recent call-up.

According to Johnson, the expectation is that Carlito is expected to sign a contract with WWE in the near future. The report states that those in WWE were pleased with his work and what type of shape he returned in at the Royal Rumble.

Additionally, Johnson also claims that after her call-up at the Royal Rumble, Ripley was not at RAW, and as of now, is not currently scheduled for SmackDown.

Johnson notes that WWE currently has not made a final determination on which brand the former NXT Women’s Champion will be on.