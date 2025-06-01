wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley in Skimpy Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, & Bayley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos included Bronson Reed showing how hard he’s been working in the gym, Rhea Ripley sharing a gym selfie, Jade Cargill in some money-themed attire, Bayley having a great day with her friends, Tiffany Stratton in her bulking era, Giulia, Sheamus sharing his Friday feels, Scarlett enjoying a day on a private yacht, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week? 📸https://t.co/mwqjXObhwR pic.twitter.com/JvaEnTycyM
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2025
