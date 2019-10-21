wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Hypes Raw Appearance, Stat on Sin Cara’s Raw Return, Boa Reflects on NXT Debut

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair WWE Raw

– Ric Flair took to Twitter today to hype his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. Flair, who will name the final member of his team tonight, posted the following today:

PWInsider reports that Sin Cara’s match on tonight’s Raw against Andrade will be his first on the show since a November 2016 loss to The Brian Kendrick.

– The WWE Performance Center shared this video of Boa discussing his NXT debut on last week’s NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Boa Wang, RAW, Ric Flair, Sin Cara, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading