– Ric Flair took to Twitter today to hype his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. Flair, who will name the final member of his team tonight, posted the following today:

Catch Me Tonight When I Finalize My Team! THE TEAM That Will Destroy Hogan’s Team In Saudi Arabia At The Crown Jewel! WOOOOO! @HulkHogan @WWE pic.twitter.com/5wfo319w2R — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 21, 2019

CLEVELAND! The Nature Boy Won’t Leave You Waiting. You All Want To Know Who Is On #TeamFlair For #WWECrownJewel And I’ll Tell You At 8pm SHARP On @USA_Network! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 21, 2019

– PWInsider reports that Sin Cara’s match on tonight’s Raw against Andrade will be his first on the show since a November 2016 loss to The Brian Kendrick.

– The WWE Performance Center shared this video of Boa discussing his NXT debut on last week’s NXT: