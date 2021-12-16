wrestling / News
Ric Flair, Jim Ross Praise Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite
Ric Flair and Jim Ross had some high praise for Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page’s match on the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen on tonight’s show, Danielson and Page fought to a 60-minute time limit draw on Dynamite and both Flair and JR posted to Twitter to react.
Flair wrote:
“I’ve Done So Many Hour Draws, Some Great, Some Average! Tonight, You Gentlemen Set A New Bar!! The Wrestling World Can Learn From @theAdamPage & @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO! @AEW #AEWDynamite”
Ross was more to succinct, writing, “HELLUVA WRESTLING MATCH!”
