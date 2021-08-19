wrestling / News
Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Dynamite Main Event, Praises MJF & Chris Jericho
August 19, 2021 | Posted by
Ric Flair saw Chris Jericho and MJF’s match on AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As noted earlier, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s main event. Flair posted to Twitter to praise both competitors, writing:
“Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO!”
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 19, 2021
