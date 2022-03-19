wrestling / News
Ricardo Rodriguez Announces He’s Entering Rehab For Alcohol Treatment
Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed that he is going back into rehab to address his alcoholism. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter noting that he had a relapse of his alcohol issues after almost two years of sobriety and is returning to treatment.
Rodriguez wrote:
“I fell. I’m heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice”
You can see his post below, as well as well-wishes from a variety of wrestling talent. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rodriguez as he seeks treatment.
I fell. I'm heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice
— ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022
It's a bitch this addiction thing is.. just when you think you've gotten it conquered. https://t.co/CY9AcoHXk7
— ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022
The worst part is the damn guilt trip and the burnt bridges. Hope to one day being able to make amends https://t.co/0NGstZfRl4
— ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022
Cheers, bubba https://t.co/XXc6MX1Tfq
— ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022
