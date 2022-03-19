wrestling / News

Ricardo Rodriguez Announces He’s Entering Rehab For Alcohol Treatment

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricardo Rodriguez Image Credit: WWE

Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed that he is going back into rehab to address his alcoholism. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter noting that he had a relapse of his alcohol issues after almost two years of sobriety and is returning to treatment.

Rodriguez wrote:

“I fell. I’m heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice”

You can see his post below, as well as well-wishes from a variety of wrestling talent. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rodriguez as he seeks treatment.

