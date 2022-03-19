Ricardo Rodriguez Announces He’s Entering Rehab For Alcohol Treatment

Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed that he is going back into rehab to address his alcoholism. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter noting that he had a relapse of his alcohol issues after almost two years of sobriety and is returning to treatment.

Rodriguez wrote:

“I fell. I’m heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice”

You can see his post below, as well as well-wishes from a variety of wrestling talent. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rodriguez as he seeks treatment.

I fell. I'm heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice — ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022

It's a bitch this addiction thing is.. just when you think you've gotten it conquered. https://t.co/CY9AcoHXk7 — ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022