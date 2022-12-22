– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, former Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann revealed that he still has unfinished business with rival Kenny Omega, the man who beat him to win the Impact World Title. Below are some highlights:

Swann on becoming Impact World Champion: “So personally, man, it just, it made me feel like all the doubters and the naysayers and the people that said ‘hey, you’re not gonna make it in this business as anything, because you’re 5 foot 6, you’re 175 pounds.’ ‘Oh, you’ll never be…’ I was able to show that gold and put it in their face. And you know, personally and professionally, professionally you know, it definitely put me at another level. I was able to wrestle one of the most revered wrestlers in our industry today, Kenny Omega, in a high profile Main Event match, you know what I’m saying. Two companies came together, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, one pay-per-view, one ring, two world titles. I would have never gotten an opportunity wrestling in other places, and I was just, you know, elated.”

Rich Swann on Kenny Omega: “There’s a lot of unfinished business. We never got a rematch, you know what I’m saying? Man, I know that Forbidden Door is still open, your boy Cass just had a world title shot at IMPACT against Josh [Alexander]. You know what I mean? And he’s a part of AEW. Hey Kenny, this is a message to you. Don’t be scared, I know you beat me, I know you beat me. But hey, don’t be scared. Let’s run it back.”

On playing his own entrance music: “Hey, this is the thing, and I don’t want to hate on Elias. I don’t want to hate on Rick Boogs. I don’t want to hate on those guys. But God damn, I was doing that in 2008 playing my own song, beatboxing my own song, playing guitar on my own song. But Honky Tonk and Jeff Jarrett, they were doing it well before me. Yeah, you know what I’m saying? But just saying I was doing that sh*t.”