Richard Holliday Announces Completion of His Cancer Treatment

– MLW wrestler Richard Holliday announced on his social media accounts this morning that he’s completed his cancer treatment. Holliday previously announced that he was undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma last December.

Earlier today, he wrote in his announcement, “Yesterday I finished my treatment. Your outreach and support has guided me through this process. Time to recover.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Holliday on his road to recovery.