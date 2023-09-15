Richard Holliday Weighs In On Taking On a Babyface Role Since Return

Richard Holliday has become more of a babyface since he returned to the ring, and he recently talked about why. Holliday made his return to the ring in June after beating cancer earlier in the year, and he talked with Under The Ring about taking on a less heelish role. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On playing more of a babyface role since his return: “I believe that everybody has layers to their personality. I’m sure, if given the wrong circumstances, you can be a bit of a jerk in a sense. I think anybody could. I think anybody has the ability to be good or bad, it’s all kind of inherent in ourselves. Given the circumstances, right now I’ve been in a good mood.”

On his attitude since his return: “I’ve been so joyful to be back and doing everything that I’m doing. I’m obviously confident in myself as a performer anyway. Any time I get into the ring, whatever mood I may be in that day or that month or that year, whatever mindset I’m in, Richard Holliday is going to give you something special, and you’re gonna go home remembering it.”