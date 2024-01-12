Ricochet On His 2024 Goal: ‘Keep The Momentum Going’

Ricochet has revealed his goal for 2024, and it’s quite simple: keep building momentum. The WWE star recently spoke with the Babyfaces Podcast, and during the conversation he was asked what he hopes to do in the coming year.

“Just keep the momentum going,” Ricochet said (per Fightful), “keep the train going. That’s everybody’s goal. Now, more than ever, everybody from top to bottom. From Akira Tozawa to Roman Reigns, and everyone that falls in between, is the most talented and capable person to make whatever their goal is possible. Everybody. If Apollo Crews wants to be Intercontinental Champion this year, it’s probably going to be hard to stop him.”

He continued, “Now, it’s so hard. I feel everybody is just trying to keep it going. You see it now with the CM Punks, the Drews, everybody, they’re trying to keep their momentum going. 2023 ended, but 2024 has started and there’s no reason that because the year ended that our momentum needs to slow down. My goal is to keep the train going. Royal Rumble is coming up soon.”

Ricochet has been working WWE live events, but hasn’t competed on TV since the November 6th episode of WWE Raw.