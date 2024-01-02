– Former WWE Superstars, and real-life couple, Riddick Moss (aka Mike Rallis) and Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma), discussed the launch of their new YouTube show with TMZ Sports and former WWE Superstar Mojo Rahley (aka Dean Muhtadi). The series follows the engaged couple as they travel all over the world ahead of their upcoming wedding in Hawaii.

Moss also joked on social media that he’s “retiring” from football on social media after he was shut down by his brother, Nick Rallis, who is the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. Riddick Moss wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: I am officially retiring ….from the game of football, after coach Rallis turned me down… again. As first reported by investigative journalist @MojoMuhtadi, I’m going to start breaking down NFL Draft Prospects after the season. CAN’T WAIT (Bart Scott voice)”

Moss and Dashwood are now free agents after being released by WWE last September. You can see the video of the two talking about their new YouTube series and upcoming plans below.