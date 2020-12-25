Rikishi Recalls Samoan Swat Team’s Rivalry With Steiner Brothers, Facing Them at WrestleMania XI

Rikishi looked back at his time as part of The Samoan SWAT Team and their famous feud with the Steiner Brothers on the latest Table Talk. Rikishi teamed with his cousin as Fatu and Samu as the team in WCW and eventually went to WWE where they were the Headshrinkers, and they faced the Steiners in both companies. Their match in WWE took place at WrestleMania IX and Rikishi named that as one of their best matches as a team. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On the Samoan Swat Team’s best rivalry: “Without a doubt, I’d have to say the Steiner Brothers. Yeah, we actually started working with those usos in WCW, on the NWA back in the day. And it was like, once we tied up — we knew of them, but once we got to work together, you know, it was kind of right up our alley. Because we worked, but we were kinda — we worked snug. We worked kind of stiff. We were still try to find our way. But at the same time, as we kept working with these cats here, we didn’t know that they had a reputation of working stiff too. And so you know, being married to those cats there and then, finally moving up to the WWE [was the best run].”

On facing the Steiners at WrestleMania IX as the Headshrinkers: “I think it was when Yoko, when he wrestled Bret Hart in Las Vegas. I’m not sure what WrestleMania that was, when Hogan came and won the belt back from Yoko. But we actually wrestled the Steiner Brothers during that time in Las Vegas. And I tell you what, man. It was one of these matches that for me kind of went down in history of my legacy. That, to be able to perform that day with these cats right here is probably one of the best matches we had in the tag team level.”

On the easiest time they had to wrestle: “The easiest? Nah, I’d probably have to say you [D-Von] and Bubba, you know? Our matches are kind of, in a way, to where it was entertainment. And also, when you work — not to say I don’t love The Steiners and stuff, but when you’re working with somebody that you just care for? It’s not work. It’s like ribbing each other.”

