AWS Shutting Down At The End of The Year

AWS announced yesterday that they will be shutting down at the end of the year. Their last scheduled event is set for 11/30/19 at the American Legion in South Gate, California. (Their Ladies Night 3 event will take place there on Saturday.)

RISE then made an announcement late yesterday that their show on Friday night at the American Legion in South Gate will be their last show in the California area. The Illinois-based women’s group had originally planned to only run this one California show for this year as it was. One would assume that since AWS will no longer be running, RISE will now no longer run the location because both groups work so closely together.

Here are the line ups for this weekend’s shows. RISE will be live on FITE for just $10, or FREE if you have $10 worth of credits on 5/17/19 at 11 pm EST: https://www.fite.tv/watch/rise-liminous/2ovzy/

Cherry Bomb (aka Allie) vs. Rosemary in a Steel Cage Match. This will be Allie’s last match for the company as she heads full time to AEW.

Phoenix of RISE Champion Zoe Lucas vs. Aerial Monroe

Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne

Heather Monroe, Laura James, Taya Valkyrie, and a mystery partner vs. Nicole Savoy, Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, and a mystery partner in an elimination match

Shotzi Blackheat vs. Miranda Alize

RAZE vs. Big Mama

Delilah Doom, Dust, and Gail Kim will also be part of the show. Tickets are available here: https://risedtwa.ticketleap.com/

AWS on 5/18/19 has their Ladies Night Out 3 show at 8 pm California time:

AWS Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Nicole Savoy

AWS Women’s Champion Cheerleader Melissa vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. RAZE

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jake Atlas

Heather Monroe and Aerial Monroe vs. Miranda and Vipress

Rosemary vs. Ashley Vox

Buggy Nova, Sandra Moone, Desi Derata and two mystery partners vs. WATTS, Jesse James, Suede Thompson, and two mystery partners