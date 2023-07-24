Road Dogg Says Edge’s Legacy Will Be The Tag Team Division

In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Fightful), Road Dogg spoke about the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and why he thinks that legacy is the tag team division.

He said: “Edge is great. Edge is phenomenal — well, sorry, AJ, he’s not phenomenal. He’s great. He’s fantastic. Look, he’s even come back and reinvented himself and just doing it again at this high level when the business is so good. The stocks are really booming, and everything is going so great. He still comes back and is still competitive and at the same level. This is just me, this is just my opinion. I think Edge’s legacy, in my mind, is the tag team division and raising the bar with the TLC Matches and so forth and so on. I know he had a long career after that of World Championships and so on and so forth. That’s what I remember Edge for, so that’s where I’m at, but is he great? Heck yeah, he’s great. One of the greatest and one of the greatest human beings. I went to Madison Square Garden for SmackDown and had an opportunity to sit for a really long time with him and Gallows and Anderson, and we really had a good time. Edge looked right at me and said, ‘This is what I miss,’ and I said, ‘I know exactly what you’re talking about.’ The camaraderie, man. The camaraderie and the dressing room. Whether I’m hammered on everything or sober as a judge, the camaraderie is still there, and it’s still with like-minded individuals who understand me and vice versa.“