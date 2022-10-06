Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack

– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”

Road Dogg added that Talking Smack “got canceled as quick as it was getting hot.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on why WWE cancelled the show: “Because it was simply not worth it. Logistically, it did not work. And it wasn’t doing great numbers. People talk about it a lot because it was really good. … That’s what makes it now like a cult following, like ‘oh my god that thing was great.’ Yeah, but none of you were watching it when it was on or else it would’ve stayed on.”

On the famous Miz and Bryan Danielson segment: “Some of the best work I ever seen Miz and Daniel Bryan do was literally off-the-cuff, not one word rehearsed or any of that. That was all natural and what a real moment of ‘what just happened there?'”

On wishing WWE kept the show: “It felt like if they would’ve just held on, maybe there was a way to monetize it somehow.”

Ironically, WWE ended up reviving Talking Smack in August 2020. It was rebranded as the SmackDown LowDown earlier this year.