wrestling / News
WWE Officially Renames Talking Smack to The SmackDown Lowdown
– Goodbye once again to Talking Smack. Hello, SmackDown Lowdown.As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark for WWE The SmackDown Lowdown. Now, it appears the Talking Smack name for the post-SmackDown recap show on Saturdays has been officially renamed to The SmackDown Lowdown, which was presented today on Peacock and the WWE Network.
As noted by Fightful, SmackDown Lowdown kept the same format as Talking Smack, with two panelists recapping last night’s show, along with exclusive backstage interviews with WWE Superstars. WWE previously revived Talking Smack in August 2020.
WWE changed #TalkingSmack to #SmackDown lowdown pic.twitter.com/Py3XPLfwyz
— WWE LOVATIC FOREVER ♡ (@wweLovatic4ever) June 18, 2022
The Smackdown LowDown is a new show?#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Dz8qPlaLos
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) June 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related