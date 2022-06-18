WWE Officially Renames Talking Smack to The SmackDown Lowdown

– Goodbye once again to Talking Smack. Hello, SmackDown Lowdown.As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark for WWE The SmackDown Lowdown. Now, it appears the Talking Smack name for the post-SmackDown recap show on Saturdays has been officially renamed to The SmackDown Lowdown, which was presented today on Peacock and the WWE Network.

As noted by Fightful, SmackDown Lowdown kept the same format as Talking Smack, with two panelists recapping last night’s show, along with exclusive backstage interviews with WWE Superstars. WWE previously revived Talking Smack in August 2020.