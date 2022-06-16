wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark Related To Smackdown
Fightful reports that on June 13, WWE filed to trademark ‘WWE The Smackdown Lowdown’ with the USPTO for entertainment purposes. The Smackdown Lowdown is the name of a Smackdown recap segment that appears on other WWE programming.
Mark For: WWE THE SMACKDOWN LOWDOWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, interviews with professional wrestlers and wrestling personalities rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, ongoing television talk show in the fields of sports and entertainment.
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control
- AEW Reportedly Changed Booking Plans For Tag Team Titles