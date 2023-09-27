Road Dogg on How Rey Mysterio Is on Another Level

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg had high praise for his fellow Hall of Famer and current reigning WWE US Champion Rey Mysterio, and how he doesn’t know why it took such a long time for Mysterio to break through the glass ceiling. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Rey Rey is on another level. He made the world, and I don’t know why it was problematic to big with, David and Goliath is literally the oldest story in the book and I don’t know why it took so long or such a special individual to break every glass ceiling about being a little guy and working in this industry, you know what I mean? You literally see Rey and go, ‘that’s the template. That’s the template to be a smaller, I guess I’ll say WWE Superstar, but luchador, performer, pro wrestler, whatever you want to say, he’s the template.'”

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 earlier this year. On Friday, September 29, he will defend his United States Title against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown. The show will be broadcast live on FOX starting at 8:00 pm EST.