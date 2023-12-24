– Speaking on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James spoke about the rise of Becky Lynch as “The Man” in 2018. Road Dogg explained how sometimes a wrestler gets so over they can no longer be denied a push. Road Dogg noted on stars like Lynch and LA Knight that sometimes wrestlers will become so “deniable” that it becomes obvious when the company is trying to deny them.

Road Dogg said on Becky Lynch’s emergence as a top Superstar and “The Man” character in 2018 (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think it was obvious during this time, and I think it was the right decision too. You don’t just throw the baby out with the bathwater, we’ve got some plans, but, hey this star started shining bright really quick, I think it was the right creative decision and I think it was a heck of a match too.”