WWE News: Rob Gronkowski May Return to NFL, Primo & Epico First Post WWE Appearances

– ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are talking about a trade for Rob Gronkowski which would see Gronkowski return to the NFL to play alongside Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronk and Brady were teammates on the Patriots. If he returned to football, he would likely no longer be able to do anything physical for WWE. Gronk has been expected to work SummerSlam in Boston this August.

Patriots and Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski, per league sources. Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract. But the two sides are, and have been talking, prior to Thursday’s draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

– Eddie and Primo Colon (Primo and Epico) are set to make their first appearances since being released by WWE at the October 3rd Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey.