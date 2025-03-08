Robbie X Explains Why He Rejected an Offer From TMDK

– During a recent interview with Tru Heel Heat, Robbie X explained why he turned down a spot with TMDK. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Robbie X on why he rejected TMDK: “I’m not having a test. Because I wrestled his itchy, bouncy, sweet boy. I wrestled Robbie Eagles and I beat him. That wasn’t a test. I know my talent. I don’t need to be tested. I don’t need to be tested to be chosen. It’s like Playboy Junior. He’s from England. He’s known me for years.”

On why he doesn’t need to be tested: I don’t need to be tested. I don’t need to show the front man my talent. He should know my talent. He should see how I wrestle, and I deserve to be the best. If he wants to claim to be the best, he obviously missed out one of the best junior heavyweights.”