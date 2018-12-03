wrestling / News
The Rock Shares New Picture From Hobbs & Shaw
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a new picture from the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw to his Instagram account. You can see the post below, which features Johnson’s Hobbs and Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie Shaw running during an action scene. The film also stars Jason Statham, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan and Idris Elba, and opens on August 2nd, 2019.
The film will follow Dwayne Johnson’s Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s assassin Deckard Shaw, with plot details yet to be revealed.
On set. HOBBS & SHAW. They always play hard to catch. The ever chivalrous, Hobbs told Hattie Shaw (MI6 operative and overall bad ass played by my homegirl @vanessa__kirby) we can do this dance one of two ways/ We’ll share some tequila 🥃 and then you’re under arrest and I’m takin’ you in. or.. I’m takin’ you in. Apparently, she felt the tequila would have to wait. For the record, we closed down the streets of London to shoot this massive action sequence and on the first take an ‘ol Kirbs here takes off like the second coming of Usain Bolt… WHILE WEARING NO SHOES 💨🔥👏🏾👊🏾 #TheHobbsHattieDance #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 📸 @hhgarcia41