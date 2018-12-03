The Rock Shares New Picture From Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a new picture from the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw to his Instagram account. You can see the post below, which features Johnson’s Hobbs and Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie Shaw running during an action scene. The film also stars Jason Statham, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan and Idris Elba, and opens on August 2nd, 2019.

The film will follow Dwayne Johnson’s Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s assassin Deckard Shaw, with plot details yet to be revealed.