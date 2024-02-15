– During a recent interview with Alicia Atout, AEW star Roderick Strong discussed his confidence in the plan to bring The Undisputed Kingdom in AEW. He stated the following on the stable (via WrestlingInc.com):

“100% had confidence it was going to work out, I don’t think I’d do anything without that confidence. It was a very well put together plan and it took time and that’s something nowadays people don’t know what to do with when something takes time. So it was very interesting to watch things play out the way they needed to, and see when there was a lack of patience for an answer, there was patience for an answer, and that’s exactly what we wanted.”

Roderick Strong will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship next month at Revolution. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 3. The event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.