Roderick Strong On Wearing a Neck Brace In His ‘Neck Strong’ Era

Roderick Strong was “Neck Strong” as he recovered from injury, and he spoke about wearing the brace on AEW TV. Strong spoke with Alicia Atout for a new interview and noted that the brace he word throughout the extended era was the same one every time.

“The funny thing, too, as much as I wore it, it still doesn’t stink,” Strong said (per Fightful). “That’s what I find funny. [It was the same one] every single time. It smells like roses.”

He continued, “Yeah [you would think it would smell awful], and especially because I wore it after I wrestled, just sweaty neck juice in there, but no, I guess I got lucky [laughs] It’s disgusting also.”

Strong ditched the brace when the Undisputed Kingdom was revealed at AEW Worlds End.