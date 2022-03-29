ROH Announces Meet & Greet For Supercard of Honor

ROH will host a meet & greet for Supercard of Honor this Friday. The company announced the meet & greet details for Friday’s PPV, which you can see below:

SUPERCARD OF HONOR MEET AND GREET!

After four months away from action, Ring of Honor Wrestling returns on Friday April 1st with Supercard of Honor 2022! Emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, this huge event features a ROH World Title Unification Match between Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, the long-awaited ROH World Tag Team Title dream match pitting FTR versus Jay & Mark Briscoe, Shane “Swerve” Strickland going head-to-head with Alex Zayne, “The Franchise of ROH” Jay Lethal taking on Lee Moriarty, and plenty more on tap!

On top of the in-ring action, Ring of Honor is excited to announce that prior to the event there will be an opportunity to meet the athletes of ROH! Doors will open at 4pm CST for the Meet & Greet, and fans will get the chance to meet ROH World Champion Bandido, Original World Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay & Mark Briscoe, and Shane “Swerve” Strickland.

Join Ring of Honor’s return to action on Friday night April 1st with Supercard of Honor 2022! This show will be THE wrestling event to see in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, and now those in attendance have the chance to meet the stars of ROH as well! Meet and Greet starts at 4pm CST, and doors officially open at 5pm with a 6pm bell time! The event is available for purchase on FITE, on PPV.com, as well as via InDemand Cable and Satellite providers, and will be streamed for HonorClub members as well.

The Supercard of Honor broadcast starts at 8pm EST/7pm CST while the special FREE YouTube pre-show kicks off at 7pm EST/6pm CST, but the only way to meet the athletes in-person and face-to-face is to be there April 1st at the Curtis Culwell Center!