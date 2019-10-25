ROH News: ROH TV to Begin Airing on Sinclair’s Fox Sports Regional Channels, Stardom Star May Be Brought In

– ROH is set to begin airing on the Sinclair-purchased Fox Sports channels early next month. The WON reports that the show will begin airing on Fox Sports North, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Midwest on November 8th at midnight, and on Sun Sports starting November 15th.

Sinclair bought the networks back in August from Disney, who had to sell them off as part of their agreement to buy FOX.

– The site also reports that ROH is considering bringing in Stardom’s Tam Nakano at some point.