ROH Reportedly Returning With New Event in July

– A new Ring of Honor (ROH) show is reportedly scheduled for next month. According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW talent has been informed that there will be a return to pay-per-view for ROH on the weekend of July 23.

Per the report, the event will be Death Before Dishonor, and it will be held in Lowell, Massachusetts. This lines up with recent comments by Jonathan Gresham that ROH would be starting to hold events again soon, and new owner Tony Khan has also spoken about kickstarting the Ring of Honor PPV calendar again.

It’s still unknown when ROH might be making a more long-term return to television. Some talents have reportedly been signed to AEW with the goal in mind of using them for ROH.

Additionally, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) reportedly changed a planned date from Charlotte, North Carolina from July 24 to one week earlier on July 17, which might suggest that Death Before Dishonor 2022 might be held on that date.

Tony Khan announced the acquisition of Ring of Honor in early March. The sale later officially closed in early May. The last event was Supercard of Honor held in April, which Tony Khan oversaw and booked.