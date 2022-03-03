AEW Announces Acquisition of Ring of Honor

AEW has acquired none other than Ring of Honor, with the announcement made by Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite. Khan announced that the company has agreed to aquire the company’s assests from Sinclair Broadcast Group including its video library, IP and more.

The announcement comes as ROH is set to return from a months-long hiatus next month at Supercard of Honor on April 1st in Dallas. The announcement does not make it clear whether ROH will exist as a separate entity from AEW, and most of ROH’s roster had their contracts expire at the end of 2021 so any contracted talent would have to be re-signed.

It was reported earlier today that there had been rumors about the company being up for sale for the past two years. ROH has also continued to promote Supercard of Honor, with it being announced by Ian Riccaboni last night that new TV tapings are set for April 10th. As such, it would seem that ROH will continue to operate at least in the short term.

The deal ends Sinclair’s ownership of ROH that began in May of 2011. ROH TV has aired in syndication on Sinclair affiliates among other places; it is also not clear what this means for that or whether Hunter Johnston will stay on as booker of ROH.

One thing of significance to note is that among the ROH video library is the footage to the All In PPV that led to AEW’s launching, so AEW has gotten rights to a very significant piece its history.

AEW sent a press release to 411 that you can read in full below: