Next ROH Tapings Announced For April 10th

We now know when the first Ring of Honor TV tapings following the company’s return at Supercard of Honor will take place. During a Facebook Live chat on Tuesday night (per Wrestling Inc, Ian Riccaboni announced that the company is set to return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for tapings on April 10th which is nine days after the company’s PPV return.

As noted earlier, ROH reportedly has plans running well past Supercard of Honor to last through the end of the year, including TV tapings. During the hiatus, ROH has been airing archival material on ROH TV.