New Details on ROH’s Plans After Supercard of Honor, Rumors of Sale Still On Table

A new report has details on ROH’s plans to return with Supercard of Honor, as well as rumors of the company still being up for sale. As you likely know, Ring of Honor has been on hiatus since October and is making its return from that state with Supercard of Honor on April 1ast. A report by Fightful Select notes that the company has planned dates beyond Supercard of Honor that go “well past” April and go up until the end of the year, including TV tapings.

According to the report, ROH has still been operating as a company and employed some of the same people throughout the hiatus to promote their content. Some “familiar faces” will be involved moving ahead, while there is word that the company has reached out to new potential starts to appear on the show as far back as January. Those names will be working on a freelance basis which will be the norm for the majority of people involved in the company moving ahead. Several wrestlers from companies outside of ROH had to get approval before being booked on Supercard of Honor.

In addition to that news, Fightful heard yesterday from people across multiple companies that there have been overtures regarding a potential sale or partnership. There were reports back in April that the ROH tape library had been shopped for a year before the hiatus but that no one had bit because ROH was asking for “much more than the current market dictates.”

Fightful notes that there have inquiries over the past two years as to the cost of acquiring the company, and one rumor was that in 2020 the price point was considered “significant.” ROH has not officially commented but the site notes that people said that there were “way more bidders than expected,” with several wrestling companies and a few media companies all variously in discussions at some point.

The site additionally notes, while emphasizing that these are nowhere near confirmed numbers, that they’d heard of three price points rumored in the last couple years. One source in a high spot in another company heard from a person who said they were in talks about buying the company in early 2020 that $40 million was discussed as a price point, while another person close to the company said they heard the price was half of that.

Finally – and again, these are not confirmed numbers – someone within ROH said that an “independently wealthy fan” who is not in the business made an effort to purchase it since then, and was quoted a price of $30 million for 50% of the company. ROH has not confirmed whether discussions have even taken place. It was noted that several wrestlers who had been in the company or connected to it had heard that a potential sale was still on the table.