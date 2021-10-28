ROH Tape Library Reportedly For Sale, Has Been Shopped For a Year

As ROH goes on hiatus, a new report says that the company’s tape library is available and has been shopped around for a year. As announced yesterday, the wrestling promotion is going on a hiatus following ROH Final Battle in December and plans to return to live events starting in April. The company will not be renewing contracts for talent and it was reported earlier today that they will be using the top talents who are available on nights they run shows.

Now, Sports Illustrated has posted a new piece discussing the hiatus and it contains the revelation that the company’s tape library is available, and will to go the highest bidder. This includes the footage for All In, which was the event that launched AEW. While AEW owns the trademark for All In, ROH owns the footage.

The report notes that ROH has been trying to shop the library, which includes all the promotion’s content from 2012 forward, around for over a year. It is also reported that the company is asking for “much more than the current market dictates” for the footage.

No word on if there has been interest from any companies in picking up the footage for the price ROH is asking.