UPDATED: More on ROH Talent Releases For Hiatus, Talent To Still Be Paid

UPDATE: More details have come out about today’s big news regarding ROH going on hiatus and talent reportedly being released from their contracts. Fightful reports that the talent releases will be effective at the end of 2021 and that if a contract goes beyond the end of the year, talent will be paid until March 31st.

Talent has been told to contact Greg Gilleland if they want to work elsewhere and that if they’re still under contract, the company will “work on making that happen.”

ROH COO Joe Koff spoke with PWInsider about the development and said (transcription courtesy of Fightful):

“We care very deeply about our people and our talent. This is contractual and an individual conversation. I’m not going to comment on it at this point.”

When asked if talent would be able to take work with other companies, Koff said, “We’ve had a conversation with them and we will certainly work with every talent for whatever needs they need to fulfill what they’re looking for.”

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Ring of Honor Wrestling (ROH) made a huge announcement today, stating that the company will be undergoing a hiatus following Final Battle 2021 in December with plans to “reimagine” the company and find a “new mission and strategy.” However, it also appears all wrestlers currently under contract with the promotion have now been released, per F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer. More details are still forthcoming, but Meltzer reported that ROH has released “everyone from contracts.”

To potentially shed more light on what this means for the wrestlers, PWInsider in a later update reported that multiple talents were on a Zoom call today, where they were informed if their contracts were expiring at the end of the year, they will not be renewed. Following that time, they will be free to work elsewhere.

For wrestlers who are under contract that go past January 1, 2022, PWInsider noted that they will remain under contract for a “certain period of time.” The window is expected to run through around March or April 2022.

Beyond that, ROH is still reportedly planning to continue taping their weekly show later this weekend in Baltimore. Final Battle 2021 is also said to be still moving forward as planned, with the event likely serving as a major end-point for the promotion before the cited reimagining takes place.

PWInsider notes that ROH does still have a venue scheduled for WrestleMania Weekend next year in Dallas, Texas, which would likely be for a planned April return with Supercard of Honor. Additionally, PWInsider reports that ROH plans to continue its weekly TV show during the hiatus by using archival footage and more.

ROH Final Battle is currently scheduled for December 11 on pay-per-view at Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.