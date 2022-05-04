wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Confirms ROH Sale Just Closed, Superfan Gets Chance to Live Out His Dreams

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan ROH Image Credit: AEW

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan posted a tweet earlier today hyping up tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Khan confirmed that today his his first day as the official new owner of ROH as the sale just closed.

Khan tweeted, “It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! It’s a stacked card + my 1st day as @ringofhonor owner (the sale just closed), & we’ll crown an undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion! Thank you everyone watching Dynamite Tonight!”

The acquisition of ROH by Tony Khan was announced two months ago.

– AEW and State Farm put out a video to give a Superfan a chance to live out his AEW broadcast dreams:

