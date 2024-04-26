ROH TV Results 4.25.24: Tag Team Title Proving Ground Match

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with a Proving Ground match for the ROH Tag Team Titles and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Isiah Kassidy def. Komander

* Bullet Club Gold cut a promo backstage about unifying the AEW and ROH Trios Championships.

* Action Andretti & Top Flight def. Dark Order

* Anna Jay def. Allysin Kay

* Athena, Billie Starkz & Lexy Nair held an Emergency Minion Empowerment Meeting and Athena said they were offering a scholarship to anyone who can take out Queen Aminata & Red Velvet.

* Johnny TV def. Will Austin

* The Mogul Embassy def. 1 Called Manders & BEEFTANK

* Mark Sterling narrated a video package for Ariya Daivari, saying he has always had the desire to be the best even if he needed for anything.

* Sterling & The Premier Athletes then got a promo backstage talking about how the ROH roster talking Phase Two of their return. Sterling said that their attack of The Infantry was nothing personal and that they were just among those who got opportunities in ROH that should go to Premier Athletes.

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Leila Grey

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter were interviewed backstage and Maria Kanellis-Bennett interrupted, saying every loss is an opportunity for learning and the others will end up jealous of the success they get. She suggested they make a run for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. The Outrunners

* Queen Aminata & Red Velvet cut a promo saying they didn’t feel bad about attacking Athena at AEW Battle of The Belts X and warned Athena & Billie Starkz that they were ready for a fight.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Laynie Luck

* The Infantry spoke backstage and were quickly interrupted by The Outrunners, who Bravo berated for stealing their finisher and wearing military colors. A match was set for next week.

* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. GPA, Ren Jones & Jon Cruz

* Abadon def. Nova

* Taya Valkyrie & Johnny TV spoke with Lexy Nair about their recent wins and the season finale of Johnny Loves Taya before Aaron Solo interrupted, saying he should have been on the YouTube show. They called Solo a loser and Solo said he’d prove he was TV ready.

* Three-Way Match: The Beast Mortos def. Blake Christian & AR Fox