ROH Announces Two Matches For Best In the World Hour One

Two matches have been officially announced for the first hour of Best in the World. The company announced on Friday that Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita as well as PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (aka Brawler Milonas, and Beer City Bruiser) will take place on the first hour of the PPV.

The full announcement for the matches read:

“Two matches have been announced for Best in the World Hour One, which will air for free on multiple platforms — including HonorClub, YouTube and pay-per-view channels carrying Best in the World — at 7 p.m. Eastern before the pay-per-view portion begins. PCO and Danhausen will take on The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) in one contest, and former MexiSquad teammates Demonic Flamita and Rey Horus will meet in the other.”

The updated lineup for the full PPV, which takes place on July 11th in Baltimore, Maryland, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: RUSH vs. Bandido

* Jay Lethal vs. Brody King

* Last Man Standing Match: Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

* ROH Television Championship Match: Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom

* EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

* Hour One Match: PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers

* Hour One Match: Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita