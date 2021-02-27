wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Attacks Daniel Bryan on Smackdown, Cesaro Rejects Seth Rollins’ Offer
– Daniel Bryan fought for a shot at Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship on tonight’s Smackdown, but fell afoul of Reigns himself. On tonight’s show, Bryan faced Jey Uso in the main event where if Bryan won, he would get a Universal Title shot at Fastlane. The match ended in a double countout and Reigns attacked Bryan after the match.
Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville said that they had been considering a tag team match with Bryan and Edge facing Reigns and Uso at Fastlane. It’s unclear if that is the direction WWE will be taking for the March 21st PPV, but it remains a possibility due to Bryan’s loss.
– Elsewhere on Smackdown, Seth Rollins tried to recruit Cesaro to his vision for Smackdown, only to get violently turned down by the latter Smackdown star. A clip from the segment is below:
