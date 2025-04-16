Roman Reigns Says He’s Not a Part-Timer But a “Full-Time Cash Cow”

Roman Reigns has denied being a “part timer” and is instead a “full-time cash cow.” Reigns posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday addressing Seth Rollins’ comment on Raw that he was a part-timer while Rollins has shown up every day.

Reigns said in the video (per Fightful:

“A lot of people call me a part-timer. A lot of people got a lot of things to say about my schedule. I ain’t no part-timer. I’m a full-time cash cow. Every second that I’m breathing, I’m working. That’s how this whole thing works. Proof of concept. This business lives off me. Don’t ever get it confused. Every second I’m breathing, I’m working.”

Reigns, Rollins and CM Punk will battle in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one.