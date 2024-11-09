wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & UFC Champion Alex Pereira Exchange Shirts at WWE SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira met up backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. During their meeting, they even exchanged shirts, which you can see in the clip that was shared on social media below. You can also view some additional clips and images of Pereira in attendance at Friday Night SmackDown as well.
