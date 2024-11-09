– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira met up backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. During their meeting, they even exchanged shirts, which you can see in the clip that was shared on social media below. You can also view some additional clips and images of Pereira in attendance at Friday Night SmackDown as well.

CHAMA! 🗿#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ocEeQds6BB — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 9, 2024