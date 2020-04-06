wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Judo High Grip and Plays World of Warcraft Classic, New XFL Video

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey

– Ronda Rousey has a couple of new videos out, in which she shows off how to do a judo high grip and plays World of Warcraft Classic. You can see those videos below:

– The XFL posted a new video with Head of Officiating Dean Blandino talking about the XFL kickoffs in 2020:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, World of Warcraft, XFL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading