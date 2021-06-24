Ruby Riott on the Message She Wants to Reinforce for Women’s Wrestling

– During the Wrestling Perspectives Podcast, former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott addressed the topic of sexuality and women’s wrestling, and she expressed her hope that women don’t have to sexualize themselves in order to get booked. Below is an excerpt from Ruby Riott (via Fightful):

“I feel like on the Indies, at least recently, it depends on how the female wants to represent herself. Sometimes I think that’s what the girls have to be and if there was a way I could impact that to younger generations. If that’s what you want to be, go for it, but for me, I hope a lot of women know that they don’t have to sexualize themselves and it doesn’t have to be that way in order to get booked. That’s one thing I’ve never changed because it’s uncomfortable if I tried. I’m not organically sexy, it’s weird and awkward. It wouldn’t come across as organic. If there was a message I could try and send out, it would be that it’s not necessary to change based on what you think people want from you. Eventually, you will find your place and find somewhere that adheres to the version you would like to portray. If I could change anything within the industry, it would be to reinforce that message.”