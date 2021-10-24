Ruby Soho Advances In AEW TBS Title Tournament, Will Face Kris Statlander In Second Round

The AEW TBS Championship tournament began tonight with the first round, and Ruby Soho advanced by defeating Penelope Ford. Soho will move on to the next round against Kris Statlander, who received a BYE. Following the match, Soho was attacked by Ford and the Bunny, before Red Velvet made the save. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

