Ruby Soho On Finding Out She Was Main Eventing AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Working For Tony Khan

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Ruby Soho discussed finding out she’d be main eventing AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, working for Tony Khan, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Ruby Soho on finding out she would be main eventing AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: “I found out when I got there and I looked at the card. I was like ‘hold on.’ And I’m trying to find the match after us and there’s not one. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and I’m staring at it for an absurdly long time where I’m just like this has got to me some typo. There’s no way. I had seen the other matches on the card and I was just blown away. I double-checked and said ‘Tony, are we the main event?’ He said, ‘Yep, main event.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was at that point in that moment where I was like I don’t know how much more my heart can take. I’ve been here for three weeks and I’ve been able to debut on our most historic pay-per-view that we’ve ever had and now I get to, on a card of legendary performers, I get the honor of having my very first title match as a main event of our biggest Dynamite to date. The first time we’d ever performed any wrestling in that building. It happened already and I’m still in disbelief. It’s just been one amazing thing after another. I don’t know how I’m going to top this. And now we have the TBS Women’s tournament and I’m like I guess it’s just another amazing milestone I get to be a part of. I’m just feeling crazy lucky. I’m so lucky to be a part of this and be part of these monumental moments in AEW history. I’m just very grateful.”

On her future goals in AEW after losing the match to Baker: “It was definitely hard. I have a lot, coming here with the experience I have, I have a lot to prove more so to myself than anybody else about what I’m capable of as a performer. Right now, I have the most freedom of who I am as a performer and wrestler. I have the most freedom and control and I’m trying to map out my steps carefully because I want to set myself up for success and I want to prove to myself that I can still do it and I can still go. I have such amazing competition. I have these women who are going to push me and bring something out of me that I didn’t know existed. I’m fully aware of that I’ve experienced that in that match with Britt Baker. I didn’t know that I could do that anymore. To take something positive out of not becoming AEW Women’s Champion, I proved to myself that I can do it. Now, it’s just about, ‘Okay, you can do it. Now, what can you do with it?’ Obviously, my main focus is making history in this company as the first-ever TBS Women’s Champion. In order to do that, I have to go through a lot of women in the tournament to make that happen. That’s my main focus right now and to get to know the women that I don’t know as well and refresh myself on the women I do know and get myself prepared as I possibly can so that I can hit the ground running.”

On working for Tony Khan: “It’s been amazing. It’s so great. Tony is the best boss. He’s the best honestly. His excitement and his passion for professional wrestling is infectious throughout the locker room. When he comes up to you and he’s excited about something, you’re excited too. And you haven’t even heard what he’s had to say, but you can tell just by how stoked he is about stuff. It’s amazing. It’s such a positive and inviting energy and a productive one that makes you want to work hard. It makes you want to go that extra mile because you know your boss is so excited, so you want to do well for him, the product, your peers. You want to do well overall, so it’s a very encouraging environment. And like I said, a lot of these people I’ve worked with years ago. Granted it feels like a lifetime ago – it was about five years ago. But they’re still friends, they’re still people I road tripped with and stuff. It felt new, but it also kind of felt old, if that makes sense.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Inside the Ropes with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.