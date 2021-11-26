Ruby Soho On How AEW Reminds Her Of Indie Wrestling Scene, Backstage Atmosphere In AEW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Ruby Soho discussed how AEW reminds her of the independent wrestling scene, the backstage atmosphere in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ruby Soho on how AEW reminds her of the independent scene in wrestling: “It’s really awesome to be with so many of my friends that we grinded for so many years where cars are breaking down. There’s not a whole lot of fans in the audience, but we were still trying to put on the best show that we possibly could. I felt like I was new, but it was familiar at the same time because I had known so many people there. I’m very proud to have been an independent wrestler. I feel like it has made me who I am today, and that grind is something I’m very proud to have done for six years before I even entered national television. One thing I do love about AEW is it has an independent feel to it, even down to the crowd. I feel like the energy in the arenas has an intimate bingo hall feel, but with a huge arena environment. It’s like you feel the fans are right there even though they are really far away. You feel like they are right there with you.

On the backstage atmosphere in AEW: “In the back, on the independents, we weren’t trying to come after each other’s spot. We were just trying to put on the best show possible, and that’s how I feel AEW is. We’re a team just trying to put on the best show possible. Nobody is trying to come after anybody’s spot. We’re just trying to put on this product that we’re all very, very proud of. It definitely has that indie wrestling feel which is one that I love so much where we are trying to prove ourselves, but with the arena and the national TV exposure environment. I love it. It’s beautiful. It’s what we all dream of as independent wrestlers. This place is like, if we had to dream of a perfect place where one day we can all go to this company. We’re going to be on national television, but we’re going to have a say where we can be ourselves. Our boss is going to be super cool, and we’re going to have a lot of fun. We can wrestle our friends. We can put on amazing matches. Like, wouldn’t that be cool, and it became a reality.”

